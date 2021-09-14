Californians vote as some in GOP push voter fraud claims

“This election fraud stuff is a crock. It's shameful," Newsom said. “As an American, I'm ashamed, I'm disgusted by it. Stop it. Grow up. These people are literally vandalizing our democracy and trust in our institutions."

Some of the language removed from the website is identical to that on petitions circulated by attorney Lin Wood backing his lawsuit to overturn Joe Biden’s win in Georgia last year, which was dismissed.

Wood said he had no role in the petition that Elder circulated.

The messaging about fraud poses problems for Republican Party officials, who are encouraging everyone to vote while also promoting a narrative that California's election security can't be trusted. Harmeet Dhillon, an attorney and the national committeewoman of the Republican National Committee for California, said she made a video with her husband showing them casting ballots by mail and urging everyone to do the same.

But Dhillon also said she could not say whether California's election will be secure, detailing numerous problems she said she and a team of attorneys monitoring voting have witnessed.

“There will be a lot of questions and potentially litigation after this election about this sloppy-at-best treatment of people’s ballots and their right to vote,” Dhillon said.