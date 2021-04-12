California's ArcLight and Pacific Theaters to close for good

Comedian and “Parks and Recreation” a ctor Ben Schwartz wrote that the news was “truly a bummer.”

“The Arclight Hollywood was my most favorite theatre in the world to see movies. My home court of cinema in LA. I saw my first movie in LA there when I moved here in 2009 and the last movie before the pandemic there,” Schwartz continued.

“The Post” screenwriter Liz Hannah added on Twitter that, “This is truly devastating. I know I’m not alone in feeling that the Arclight shaped so much of my experience and friendships in Los Angeles.”

One of the biggest loses for movie fans is the historic Cinerama Dome. The concrete geodesic dome on Sunset Bouelvard is an official historic monument and a tourist attraction in and of itself, featured in movies like Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" and occasionally decorated for higher profile premieres. Positioned adjacent to the ArcLight Hollywood, it was commissioned in 1963 by Pacific Theatres founder William R. Forman as a state of the art way to see movies using three projectors for its custom curved screen and is only one of three in the world to have the capability.