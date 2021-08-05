Canadian justice lawyer: US didn't mislead in Huawei arrest

“These are serious allegations,” Canadian Justice Department lawyer Monika Rahman said. “Such allegations require cogent evidence to be proven, evidence of a quality that is not before this court.”

Rahman said the U.S. has acted honorably, fairly and reasonably throughout the proceedings She added that the U.S. has a “very high” standard and “discretion” on what evidence to put forth when making its case for extradition.

Meng, who attended court wearing a pink facemask and an electronic monitoring device on her ankle, followed the proceedings through a translator.

The judge likely won’t make her ruling until later in the year. Whatever her decision, it will likely be appealed.

In past hearings Meng’s lawyers have argued that her extraction should be halted because Canadian Border Security Agency officers detained and questioned her without a lawyer, asked questions that benefited U.S. authorities, seized her electronic devices and put them in special bags to prevent wiping, and compelled her to give up the passcodes before her official arrest.