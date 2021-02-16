Captain pleads not guilty to manslaughter in boat fire

Boylan spoke very little during the short hearing, responding to Magistrate Judge Jean Rosenbluth’s questions with “not guilty” and short answers.

All 33 passengers and one crew member died in the bunkroom below deck, some wearing shoes that led to speculation they were trying to escape. Officials said they were trapped by flames that blocked a stairwell and a small hatch that were the only exits. All died of smoke inhalation, according to coroner’s reports.

Family members of Charles McIlvain and Justin Dignam, among other relatives, watched the proceeding on video from a separate courtroom. Some families listened in by telephone. Rosenbluth apologized they couldn’t be in same courtroom but said she recognized their presence at the hearing.

“We’re here today to honor his memory and to represent the families of all 34 victims,” Kathleen McIlvain said outside court after the short hearing. “We hope this is the beginning of the journey to find justice for our loved ones.”

Federal safety investigators blamed the owners of the vessel, Truth Aquatics Inc., for a lack of oversight, though they have not been charged with a crime.

Truth Aquatics has sued in federal court under a provision in maritime law to avoid payouts to the families of the victims. The families of 32 victims have filed claims against boat owners Glen and Dana Fritzler and the company.

