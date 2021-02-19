Carthage College selects Firebirds as new team name

Carthage College announced Friday that its 27 NCAA Division III athletic teams will now be called the Firebirds, and no longer the Red Men and Lady Reds, which some found racially insensitive.
Acting on a recommendation from President John Swallow, the Carthage Board of Trustees voted Friday to adopt the new team name. The decision concludes "a collaborative five-month search for a unifying Carthage identity," college officials said.
“We set out to find a team name that represents modern-day Carthage in an inclusive and dynamic way, and this search led us to a name that fits on so many levels,” said Board Chairman Jeff Hamarand, a 1980 Carthage grad and executive chairman of California-based Galleher Inc. “I know I speak for many Carthaginians in saying I’m proud to be a Firebird.”
Firebirds was chosen from an initial pool of nearly 500 names submitted by students, alumni, parents, employees, and other supporters.
A mythical creature made of living fire or light, the firebird appears in the folklore of several cultures. In surveys, Carthage supporters endorsed the name, describing it as “bold,” “fierce,” “uncommon,” “majestic,” and “inspiring.”
Many noted the firebird’s ties to the flames in the existing Carthage seal and logo — which represent the torch of knowledge — as well as the college’s primary color, red.
“It’s been incredible to witness the fervent enthusiasm that this process has ignited throughout the Carthage community,” said Swallow. “The new name captures Carthage’s bold history and imagery, as well as its rising trajectory and visibility.”
Commitment to equity
After a thorough review by a college-wide task force, the board voted in August to retire the previous team names: Red Men and Lady Reds. Survey results indicated the community’s strong desire for a change, as many respondents expressed concern that the names impeded the college’s commitment to racial and gender equity.
The Task Force on Team Names and Mascot includes Carthage trustees, alumni, faculty, staff (including coaches), and students. According to a news release about the name change, the group sought a new team name that:
• Unifies the Carthage community
• Represents positive qualities, ideals, or associations around which people can rally
• Holds broad relevance across the Carthage community, student body, and among generations of alumni
• Represents the Carthage experience and/or history
• Works equally well for women’s and men’s sports teams
• has the potential to translate in a visually pleasing manner
Mascot change is next
At Carthage, a member of the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin, about one-third of the undergraduate population competes in varsity athletics. COVID-19 precautions forced the delay of the fall and winter sports seasons, so all 27 teams are competing this semester.
Nate Stewart, director of athletics, said the new team name builds on the diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives Carthage Athletics announced last summer in an effort to make all students feel welcome.
“This is a huge moment for hundreds of dedicated Carthage student-athletes and athletic staff,” Stewart said. “I look forward to the day when fans return to the stands so our competitors can hear the loud cheers of ‘Let’s Go, Firebirds!’”
Now that the team name is in place, the task force will turn its attention to a replacement for Torchie, the Carthage mascot since 1997. Although the character isn’t directly tied to the outgoing nicknames, constituents expressed equally strong support for a change.