Carthage College selects Firebirds as new team name

Carthage College announced Friday that its 27 NCAA Division III athletic teams will now be called the Firebirds, and no longer the Red Men and Lady Reds, which some found racially insensitive.

Acting on a recommendation from President John Swallow, the Carthage Board of Trustees voted Friday to adopt the new team name. The decision concludes "a collaborative five-month search for a unifying Carthage identity," college officials said.

“We set out to find a team name that represents modern-day Carthage in an inclusive and dynamic way, and this search led us to a name that fits on so many levels,” said Board Chairman Jeff Hamarand, a 1980 Carthage grad and executive chairman of California-based Galleher Inc. “I know I speak for many Carthaginians in saying I’m proud to be a Firebird.”

Firebirds was chosen from an initial pool of nearly 500 names submitted by students, alumni, parents, employees, and other supporters.

A mythical creature made of living fire or light, the firebird appears in the folklore of several cultures. In surveys, Carthage supporters endorsed the name, describing it as “bold,” “fierce,” “uncommon,” “majestic,” and “inspiring.”