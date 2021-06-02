CBS is champ of television season for 13th consecutive year

NEW YORK (AP) — In a designation that feels a little less significant every year, CBS has finished the 2020-21 television season as the nation's most-watched television network for the 13th consecutive time.

CBS averaged 6.28 million prime time viewers in the Nielsen company's measurement of live-plus-seven viewing, which includes everyone who watched a particular program live and within the next week. CBS has won 18 of the last 19 years, the one-time exception being Fox when “American Idol” dominated TV.

Increasingly, however, the measurement doesn't reflect how people experience television, because it excludes streaming services and binging of programs outside of their first-week window.

Even though the pandemic kept more people at home, CBS' prime-time viewership was down 18% from the previous year, as was second-place NBC's. ABC was down 14% and Fox lost 33% of its audience, Nielsen said.

NBC's autumn telecasts of “Sunday Night Football” finished as the most-watched individual program for the 10th straight year.