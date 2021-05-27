Census Bureau's use of 'synthetic data' worries researchers

Ruggles said new discoveries in data will be missed since the models only capture what is already known.

Another problem is that synthetic data can amplify an outlier, such as in a health study where one person engages in risky behavior multiple times but others don't, and it makes it seem like the risky behavior is more widespread than it actually is, said David Swanson, a professor emeritus of sociology at the University of California Riverside.

There are benefits, though, such as the ability to get details about people at really small geographic levels such as neighborhood blocks, said Cornell University economist Lars Vilhuber, who has done research on the method. The synthetic data makes that possible because it protects privacy, he said,

“You can actually get far more detail into the data than with traditional methods," Vilhuber said.

The Census Bureau said in a statement on Thursday that it hasn't made any final decisions on the use of synthetic data in the American Community Survey and that it welcomed feedback from researchers.