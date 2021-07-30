CEO, Speaker worked closely to pass tainted energy bill

The Legislature approved the bailout bill the following month, Jones in a text to other FirstEnergy executives said: “We made a bbiiiiiiig bet and it paid off. Actually 2 big bets. Congrats to you and the entire team!”

On Sept. 4, 2019, as bailout opponents began gearing up for a petition drive to get a referendum on the ballot, Executive 2 told Jones in a text that he would be taking steps to convince another Ohio public official to call the bailout bill a tax that couldn’t be subject to a ballot referendum.

“We should check with (Householder) to make sure he’s on board before we step in,” Jones responded. "He seemed pretty confident in his referendum strategy and plans to pass it as a tax in a new bill if they get enough signatures.”

Federal authorities have said FirstEnergy spent around $38 million on a dirty-tricks campaign that included spurious ads claiming China and other “foreign entities were taking over Ohio’s electric grid.”

The last substantive interactions between Householder and FirstEnergy executives that have been made public occurred in early 2020, when the company provided $2 million to his dark money group to finance a failed effort for passing at a constitutional amendment to change legislative term limits and potentially allow him to remain in power another 16 years.

Jones and Householder have vehemently denied any wrongdoing.

