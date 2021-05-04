Chicago Auto Show to return in July after coronavirus hiatus

The auto show in February 2020 was one of the last events held in the city before the pandemic forced the closure of public venues. But many auto shows nationwide are coming back this year. The New York International Auto Show is scheduled to make a comeback from Aug. 20-29 at the Javits Convention Center, while the Los Angeles Auto Show is to return from Nov. 19-28 at the city’s convention center.

Detroit’s North American International Auto Show won’t happen this year, but it will be replaced by an outdoor event called Motor Bella from Sept. 21-26 at a racetrack called the M1 Concourse north of the city. Organizers hope to return to the downtown TCF Center convention hall in 2022.

In Chicago, where Cubs and White Sox fans are required to wear masks when they attend baseball games at the city's two major league baseball parks, attendees at the July 15-19 auto show will be required to mask up. Attendees will only be allowed to purchase tickets online and to control the size of the crowds they will only be allowed to enter at specific times.