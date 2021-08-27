Chicago: DoorDash, Grubhub mislead restaurants, customers

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago officials on Friday accused DoorDash and Grubhub of harming the city's restaurants and their customers by charging high fees and through other deceptive practices when delivery and takeout business became essential to the industry during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The city officials believe their lawsuits against the delivery companies are the most sweeping of their kind brought by a city.

“It is deeply concerning and unfortunate that these companies broke the law during these incredibly difficult times, using unfair and deceptive tactics to take advantage of restaurants and consumers who were struggling to stay afloat," Mayor Lori Lightfoot said in a statement.

Representatives for the two companies called the lawsuits filed Friday in Cook County Circuit Court “baseless.”

Delivery companies have been the target of legal authorities in other cities and states before, but those efforts have targeted specific policies compared to Chicago's attack on numerous elements of the companies' operations.