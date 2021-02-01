Chicago schools extend talks with union over in-person class

“We don’t want a strike,” he said in a statement. “We want to keep working remotely as we bargain an agreement to return to our classrooms safely. And we’re one step closer to that goal today, because management has agreed to stay at the table rather than escalating conflict or locking out educators.”

Roughly 62,000 students and about 10,000 teachers and staff in K-8 were expected to start school Monday for the first time since last March, part of the district's gradual reopening plans during the pandemic. Jackson said all teachers, including those in pre-K and special education who started in-person in January, were expected to show up Monday or would be booted out of district systems as they have previously. But students' arrival was delayed a day because of anticipated staffing shortages. Now, students will continue remote class at least until Thursday, district officials said.