Chicago schools, union continue talks over virus safety plan

“Discussions continue between CPS and CTU. We will provide an update as quickly as possible," read a statement Wednesday from Mayor Lori Lightfoot and the district's CEO Janice Jackson.

Union spokeswoman Chris Geovanis declined comment, saying the union would have an update Thursday.

Among the issues are vaccinations, allowing educators to continue remote instruction if they have a valid excuse and different metrics to gauge infections.

Students in K-8 were supposed to return earlier this week for two days a week of in-person instruction. Thousands of pre-K and special education students started last month, but switched back amid the escalating fight with the union.

District officials argue remote learning isn't working well for all, particularly many Black and Latino students who are the majority of the roughly 340,000-student district.

The district has spent roughly $100 million on its safety plan, including purchasing air purifiers, deep cleaning schools and offering COVID-19 testing for teachers.