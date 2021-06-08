 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Clarification: Medline Acquisition story
0 Comments
AP

Clarification: Medline Acquisition story

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BOSTON (AP) — In a story published June 5, 2021, The Associated Press cited a Medline release to report that following its acquisition by a consortium of private-equity firms, the medical supply and equipment company would continue to be led by the family of Medline CEO Charlie Mills. The story should have made clear that Medline will continue to be run by the extended Mills family.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Pipeline CEO: Ransom payment my 'hardest decision'

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News