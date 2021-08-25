Closure of popular wilderness area extended because of fires

“It’s a bummer for sure,” Sue Prom, co-owner of Voyageur Canoe Outfitters, wrote on her blog Wednesday. “People have canoe trips planned that have to be cancelled, folks are being evacuated from their cabins and homes and there’s smoke in the air. Fire fighters are exhausted and people’s nerves are frayed. Business owners are wondering how they will make it through the winter without the income they were expecting during the last two weeks of August and potentially into September. It isn’t all gloom and doom though. No lives have been lost, there have been no significant injuries and damage to private property has so far been relatively little."