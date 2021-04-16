Coast Guard divers hope to reach 12 missing in capsized ship

Bell said it's fortunate that rescuers know the design of the vessel.

“It’s not like they’re diving an old wreck that’s dilapidated and falling apart, “ he said. “One of the things that you do have going for them, that is in their favor is that it was a working boat, so you would know the layout of the vessel.”

A total of six people were rescued shortly after the vessel capsized on Tuesday. The first Coast Guard ship arrived at the scene at 5:10 p.m, about 40 minutes after the initial distress signal, and spotted five men clinging to the hull, said Petty Officer 3rd Class Carlos Galarza.

A helicopter crew from the Bristow marine company lowered life vests and VHF radios to them, he said. Two of the men dropped into the water and were picked up by the Coast Guard. About the same time, Good Samaritan vessels rescued four other people, he said.

The Coast Guard was also able to talk to the three people still on the ship’s hull using the radios that had been dropped, but the seas were too rough to reach them. Later Tuesday night the Coast Guard was notified that one person had fallen in the water and wasn’t seen again.