Coinbase is here: A cryptocurrency exchange goes public

A direct listing allows insiders and early investors to convert their stakes in the company into publicly traded stock, which will hit the market Wednesday with no set price, as is the norm when an IPO is handled by big banks.

That could mean wild price swings when the stock ticker goes live. This week, Nasdaq gave the company's stock a $250 reference price. That is unlikely to stick.

Shares of Coinbase, which will be traded on the Nasdaq under the ticker “COIN,' will attract investors who want to get into the cryptocurrency space in addition to, or without buying any coins at all, said Lule Demmissie, president of Ally Invest.

“It could also be a less volatile security than the coins themselves,” Demmissie says.

Some Wall Street analysts project that Coinbase Global Inc. could be valued at $100 billion, based on private transactions of its shares.

That would make it one of the top 100 biggest publicly traded U.S. companies that will be far larger than the New York Stock Exchange or Nasdaq.

The Coinbase hype went into overdrive last week when the company reported estimates of its first-quarter results, including about $1.8 billion in revenue and net income between $730 million and $800 million.