Colin Kaepernick aims to tackle social justice with special-purpose company

Before GameStop mania sent fears of a market bubble into overdrive, Wall Street's skeptics were watching the SPAC frenzy. And while meme stocks are in retreat, the explosion of special-purpose acquisition companies keeps gathering strength.

What's happening: Former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick is among the latest to get in on the trend, in which investors back "blank check" companies that then go hunting for acquisition targets.

Kaepernick will serve as co-chair of Mission Advancement Corp., which is seeking to raise about $250 million to invest in socially conscious consumer brands.

Big picture: Blank check companies like Kaepernick's have cropped up left and right over the past year as investors — flush with cash and searching for returns, thanks to loose central bank policies — look for more creative places to park their money.

Once an obscure part of the market, 229 SPACs raised $76 billion in 2020, according to Goldman Sachs. That's up from just $13 billion in 2019.