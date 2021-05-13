Stacker researched the 2020 compensation data from PaysScale that was released in 2021, which ranked college alumni who earn the most money in their early to mid-career professional careers.
College majors that earn the most money
#100. Japanese studies
#97. Automotive engineering (tie)
#97. Business and information technology (tie)
#97. Japanese language (tie)
#96. Managerial economics
#94. Energy management (tie)
#94. Structural engineering (tie)
#93. Economics
#90. Electronics engineering (tie)
#90. Engineering physics (tie)
#90. Industrial distribution (tie)
#89. Paper science
#88. Mathematics and statistics
#87. Business and economics
#86. Telecommunications engineering
#85. Finance and marketing
#84. Information and decision sciences
#82. Ceramic engineering (tie)
#82. International economics (tie)
#78. Entrepreneurship and marketing (tie)
#78. Engineering science (tie)
#78. International business and finance (tie)
#78. Materials science and engineering (tie)
#77. Industrial engineering
#76. Mechanical engineering
#75. Physician assistant studies
#74. Construction engineering management
#73. Physics and astronomy
#72. Physics and mathematics
#71. Physics
#69. Business analysis (tie)
#69. Computer and information science (tie)
#68. Statistics
#67. Operations management and information systems
#66. Software engineering
#65. Bioengineering
#64. Petroleum land management
#62. Applied mathematics (tie)
#61. Engineering
#59. Electronics and communications engineering (tie)
#59. Mining engineering (tie)
#58. Materials science
#57. Biomedical engineering
#56. Computer science
#55. Optical science and engineering
#54. Industrial and systems engineering
#53. Accounting and economics
#51. Aeronautical/aerospace engineering technology (tie)
#51. Materials engineering (tie)
#50. Metallurgical engineering
#49. Electrical and electronics engineering
#48. Bioscience
#47. Computer science and mathematics
#46. Chemical and biomolecular engineering
#44. Astronomy (tie)
#44. Mechanical and aeronautical engineering (tie)
#43. Ocean engineering
#42. Aerospace engineering
#40. Computational and applied mathematics (tie)
#40. Marine transportation management (tie)
#39. Instrumentation and control engineering
#37. Geophysics (tie)
#37. Pharmacology (tie)
#35. Cognitive science (tie)
#35. Control engineering (tie)
#33. Economics and mathematics (tie)
#33. Electrical engineering (tie)
#31. Foreign affairs (tie)
#31. Welding engineering (tie)
#30. Quantitative economics
#29. Mechatronics
#28. Building science
#27. Econometrics
#26. Computer engineering
#25. Electrical and computer engineering
#24. Corporate accounting and finance
#23. Computer science and engineering
#22. Nuclear engineering
#21. Computer systems engineering
#20. Marine engineering
#18. Operations and information systems management (tie)
#18. Political economics (tie)
#17. Aeronautical engineering
#16. Information and computer science
#15. Actuarial science
#14. Chemical engineering
#13. Aerospace studies
#12. Actuarial mathematics
#11. Electrical power engineering
#10. Systems engineering
#9. Aeronautics and astronautics
#8. Pharmacy
#7. Quantitative business analysis
#6. Chemical engineering/materials science and engineering
#5. Public accounting
#3. Applied economics and management (tie)
#3. Operations research (tie)
#2. Electrical engineering and computer science
#1. Petroleum engineering
#62. Integrated science and technology (tie)
