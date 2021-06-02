Colorado shooting victims demand answers on public donations

Steve Siegel, a founding executive board member for the Colorado Healing Fund, also defended the group's approach — saying the entire community was affected by the supermarket attack, not just the immediate families of those who were killed.

“It’s kind of like you throw a big rock in the middle of a pristine lake and it creates concentric circles,” he said. “That’s the way I see this world when you have mass tragedy. It doesn’t mean that you just divide the number by whoever falls into any of those concentric circles. It means you need to be ready for the demands or the needs that are placed upon a community in the aftermath of a major shooting.”

Feinberg, who spoke with Mackenzie this week, said that “in my way of thinking the best route is to divide the proceeds on a pro rata basis and that’s it.” The focus is on immediate victims and survivors, he said.

“There’s no reason to set up an administrative compensation system,” Feinberg said. “And all of this should be done pro bono, including a public audit afterwards. This much came in, this much came out.”

Siegel said it would be unwise to appoint Feinberg, whom he called a “spectacular man,” because the attorney “has an approach to things that is diametrically opposed to the way I see these things.”