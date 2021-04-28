Columbus mayor requests federal probe of police force
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — While Ohio's capital city has made significant progress enacting changes to its police department, the city needs additional help because of “fierce opposition” to reform within the agency, city leaders said Wednesday as they requested a Justice Department investigation following a series of police killings of Black people and other controversies.
