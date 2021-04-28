Columbus mayor requests federal probe of police force

Paula Bryant, right, mother of Ma'Khia Bryant, the 16-year-old girl shot and killed by a Columbus police officer on April 20, stands next to family attorney Michelle Martin during a news conference Wednesday, April 28, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. Martin has called for full investigations into the teen’s fatal shooting by a Columbus police officer.

Tags

Locations

As featured on

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.