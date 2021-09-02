Companies loosen job requirements but challenges remain

Sarah White, area manager for Lost Dog Cafe and a restaurant consultant, says the relaxed requirements have opened doors for job prospects who might have not been previously considered.

“We get locked in these ideas of what the job looks like,” White said. “Now, we are getting people we wouldn’t have hired before. And they have been some of the most amazing employees. It would have been our loss.”

Karen Rosa, 32, started out as a server at the Lost Dog Cafe last September but then became a bartender without any experience. She says she can now pull in a steady $600 to $700 a week. She says her server's income was more volatile.

“They gave me a chance," she said. "They were very helpful.”

But there are downsides, too. White says she’s been so desperate at times she’s had to hire some servers who have bad attitudes and have actually scared away customers.

“We don’t have anyone to wait on them, but we are also losing them because they get service but it’s from someone that I wouldn’t want serving them,” she said.

Daniel Schneider, professor of public policy at the Harvard Kennedy School, says that the difficulties of finding good workers like servers underscores “a lie” that this is not skilled labor.