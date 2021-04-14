Construction plant to lay off over 100 S. Carolina workers

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Just over 100 employees at a construction company in South Carolina are facing layoffs.

Kobelco Construction Machinery in Moore, plans to lay off 75% of its workforce — 102 of the plant's 131 employees — in Spartanburg County on May 1 when the company suspends production of all seven of its hydraulic excavator models, multiple news agencies reported.

The Tokyo based company learned in January that its main engine supplier, Hino Motors, was unable to obtain EPA certifications for its new model-year engines, “with no clear outlook on future supply schedule.”

The SK170LC-10 hydraulic excavator manufactured at the Spartanburg County plant is among seven models being suspended for production because of an engine supply issue, the company announced. The engines are needed for the hydraulic excavators produced at the Moore facility.

“Kobelco Japan made a decision to run out of current engines we have on site and will suspend production until the engine issue has been resolved,” Kobelco General Manager Ralph Wabnitz said.