Consumer spending dipped 1% as winter storms raked the US

WASHINGTON (AP) — Consumers spending slumped 1% as severe winter storms raked portions of the U.S. and personal incomes fell sharply as well in February.

The drop in spending came after a big 3.4% gain in January, the Commerce Department reported Friday. Consumer spending is closely watched because it accounts for two-thirds of economic activity.

Personal incomes, which can fuel spending going forward, plunged 7.1% last month after a 10.1% surge in January, when the U.S. was sending out $600 individual payments to help Americans during the pandemic. Incomes are expected to rebound in March with millions of $1,400 individual payments being distributed.

Economists had expected declines in February due to severe weather that hit large swaths of the country and left millions in Texas without power for days. Since so much of the weakness was weather-related, economists believe economic activity will remain solid overall in the January-March quarter.

The expectation is that the economy will receive a boost from the $1.9 trillion spending bill signed into law by President Joe Biden on March 11. It provides direct payments of $1,400 to individuals, extends emergency unemployment benefits and provides billion of dollars to state and local governments to prevent layoffs of essential workers.