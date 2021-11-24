WASHINGTON (AP) — Consumer spending rebounds a solid 1.3% in October but inflation remained high.
Eighteen of the more than 40 people injured by an SUV that plowed through a Christmas parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin, on Sunday were children ages 3-16, officials said.
A difficult political atmosphere for President Joe Biden may have become even more treacherous with the acquittal of Kyle Rittenhouse.
Jurors have reached a verdict in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial. Watch live here.
A man who identified himself as "Maserati Mike" and has been among the loudest demonstrators in Kenosha during Kyle Rittenhouse's trial is a fired former police officer from Ferguson, Missouri, reports say.
Emotions ran high outside the Kenosha County Courthouse on Friday, as demonstrators reacting to the Kyle Rittenhouse verdict got nose-to-nose and engaged in intense, high-volume debates.
The next legal battle for Kyle Rittenhouse could be over money raised by supporters for his bond.
“We’re outraged about this and we’re going to turn our pain into power,” said the Rev. Tavis Grant, national field director for the Rainbow PUSH Coalition.
Waukesha, Wisconsin, Police Chief Dan Thompson with the latest from the investigation into the incident in which a driver plowed through the city's Christmas parade.
Democrats brushed aside months-long divisions and pushed their expansive social and environment bill through a sharply divided House on Friday.
Gov. Kevin Stitt commuted Jones' sentence to life without the possibility of parole.
