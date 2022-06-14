 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Cooling housing market prompts layoffs at Redfin

  • Updated
  • 0
Redfin Layoffs

FILE - A Redfin "for sale" sign stands in front of a house on Oct. 28, 2020, in Seattle. The Seattle-based real estate brokerage says it will lay off 8% of its employees as the housing market cools off, Tuesday, June 14, 2022.

 Elaine Thompson - staff, AP

SEATTLE (AP) — Redfin, the Seattle-based real estate brokerage, says it will lay off 8% of its employees as the housing market cools off.

The Seattle Times reports CEO Glenn Kelman announced the layoffs Tuesday, telling employees, “With May demand 17% below expectations, we don’t have enough work for our agents and support staff, and fewer sales leaves us with less money for headquarters projects.”

The cuts at the online listing site and real estate brokerage could affect more than 450 people. Redfin has about 5,800 employees, not including those who work for RentPath, which Redfin acquired last year.

Redfin’s share price has dropped from about $39 at the start of the year to $8.55 this week.

The company lost about $110 million last year, up from $18.5 million the year before, according to SEC filings.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Kohl's puts up a for-sale sign

Kohl's puts up a for-sale sign

The deal would value Kohl's at around $8 billion, The Wall Street Journal reported, about 5 times more than it was worth last week.

Watch Now: Related Video

Brazil: Police say no bodies found in search for missing U.K. men in Amazon rainforest

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News