Corps wants delay on hearing to shut down Dakota Access line

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers on Monday asked a federal judge to delay a hearing on a temporary shutdown of the Dakota Access oil pipeline, citing the changeover in personnel with the new administration.

U.S. District Judge James Boasberg asked the Corps to outline its plans after an appeals court two weeks ago backed Boasberg's order for an extensive environmental review on the project and essentially confirmed that the pipeline was operating without a key permit. The hearing on the permit issue is scheduled for Wednesday.

Boasberg last summer revoked the easement that allows for the river crossing and ordered the pipeline shuttered until its environmental soundness was proven. However, the shutdown never happened because an appeals court ruled that Boasberg had not justified it.

The Corps said in its motion filed Monday that more time is needed to brief the new administration officials who will be required “to learn the background of and familiarize themselves with this lengthy and detailed litigation.” Biden has yet to address possible leadership changes in several government agencies.

Matthew Marinelli, attorney for the Corps, did not return an email message sent Monday night by The Associated Press.