Correction: Election 2022-Energy-New Mexico story

By CEDAR ATTANASIO Associated Press / Report for America
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — In a story published October 4, 2021, about New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s speech to a group of oil and gas executives, The Associated Press erroneously reported about the governor’s regulation of methane production sites in her state. The regulations cover drilling sites, not mining sites.
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
