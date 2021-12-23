 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by : The Board Store
AP

Court rules to cancel energy lease on land sacred to tribes

  • 0

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Attorneys for a Louisiana oil and gas company have asked a federal judge to reinstate a drilling lease it held on land considered sacred to Native American tribes in the U.S. and Canada.

The long-disputed energy lease in the Badger-Two Medicine area near the Blackfeet Reservation was cancelled in 2016 under then-U.S. Interior Secretary Sally Jewell. That decision was upheld by a federal appeals court last year.

But now Solenex LLC — the company that held the lease — is making another run at getting a court to restore its drilling rights. In court documents filed Thursday, company attorneys argued that Jewell exceeded her authority and the lease should be reinstated.

Solenex founder Sidney Longwell, who died last year, bought the lease in 1982 but never drilled on the site. Instead, Longwell confronted major bureaucratic delays within the U.S. departments of Interior and Agriculture that prompted the company to sue in 2013.

People are also reading…

The Badger-Two-Medicine area near Glacier National Park is the site of the creation story of the Blackfoot tribes of southern Canada and Montana’s Blackfeet Nation.

Interior Department spokesperson Tyler Cherry declined comment on the case.

Solenex's lawsuit is being waged by the Mountain States Legal Foundation, a Colorado-based firm that pursues cases involving property rights, guns rights and other conservative causes.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Deceptive videos link young athlete deaths to COVID shots

Deceptive videos link young athlete deaths to COVID shots

Misleading anti-vaccine videos co-opt tragic deaths of young athletes to spread misinformation. One mother, Julie West, questioned whether those behind the videos consider painful truths endured by grieving parents. Find her son's real story here.

Watch Now: Related Video

'Flying' Santa's bring festive cheer to children at hospitals in Rome

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News