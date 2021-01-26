Court upholds order for Dakota Access environmental review

EarthJustice, an environmental group that opposes the pipeline, said Dakota Access should not be allowed to operate until the Corps decides whether to reissue a federal permit granting easement for the pipeline to cross beneath Lake Oahe. The group said President Joe Biden has the discretion to shut the pipeline down; last week, the leaders of the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe, Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe, Oglala Sioux Tribe, and Yankton Sioux Tribe wrote to the president asking him to do so.

Craig Stevens, spokesman for the GAIN Coalition, a group that supports large infrastructure projects, touted the decision to keep oil flowing and said the pipeline “has safely operated for more than three and a half years, after its developers worked closely with state and federal regulators to meet all permitting requirements.”

The Dakota Access pipeline was the subject of months of sometimes violent protests in 2016 and 2017 during its construction. The Standing Rock Sioux continued to press legal challenges against the pipeline even after it began carrying oil from North Dakota across South Dakota and Iowa to a shipping point in Illinois in June 2017.