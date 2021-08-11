COVID variant causes Southwest to lower hopes for 3Q profit

United CEO Scott Kirby took part in an online meeting Wednesday with President Joe Biden, who encouraged Kirby and two other CEOs to talk to industry peers about vaccinating their workers. Kirby told CNN there was no discussion of requiring passengers to be vaccinated.

Southwest, American Airlines and Delta Air Lines have stuck to their strategy of encouraging workers to get the shots but not requiring it.

Southwest said Wednesday in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission that last-minute bookings have dropped while cancellations have increased in recent weeks, and it tied both trends to the rise in COVID-19 cases.

The airline expects to see airplane cabins go from 87% full in July, when they were packed with summer vacationers, to between 75% and 80% in September.

Southwest made a $463 million profit in the first six months of this year thanks to nearly $2 billion in federal relief to help cover payroll costs. That's on top of $3.4 billion in taxpayer help last year, part of the $54 billion in relief that U.S. airlines have received since March 2020. The aid is scheduled to end Sept. 30, but it has been extended twice before.