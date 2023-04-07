Two Madison women are among 23 people facing possible domestic terrorism charges in Georgia after they allegedly participated in a violent protest at a site outside Atlanta where a police training center is being built.

Grace Martin, 22, and Kayley Meissner, 19, face at least five years in prison and as many as 35 if formally charged and then convicted under a Georgia statute for participating in the March 5 attack on the future site of the Atlanta Public Safety Training Center, or what’s been dubbed “cop city.”

Both were booked into the DeKalb County, Georgia, jail on March 5. Martin posted $5,000 bond and was released March 21, according to online court and jail records. Meissner was bailed out March 17; the records don’t indicate for how much.

Martin’s attorney in her bond hearing, Jennifer Hyman, said Thursday that a grand jury hasn’t been convened by prosecutors in the case, so there are no formal indictments against the 23 people arrested.

“Right now, it’s sort of in a limbo,” she said.

Hyman said Martin has returned to Wisconsin. She said she believed other people who participated in the protest who are not from Georgia have returned to their home states. Atlanta police say only two of the 23 are from Georgia. Nineteen others are from states including Utah, Virginia and New York, while one is from France and one from Canada.

Meissner and Martin do not have any criminal history in Wisconsin, according to online state court records.

Dozens of people in black masks attacked the site located in a wooded area, throwing flaming bottles and rocks at police, trying to blind officers by shining green lasers into their eyes, and using tires and debris to block a road, the Georgia Department of Public Safety said.

The site has become the flashpoint of ongoing conflict between authorities and left-leaning protesters with a variety of causes, including opposing the militarization of police, protecting the environment, and opposing corporations that they see as helping to fund the project through donations to a police foundation.

Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum said after the protest that pieces of construction equipment were set on fire in what he called “a coordinated attack” at the site.

Surveillance video released by police shows a piece of heavy equipment in flames. It was among several destroyed pieces of construction gear, police said.

Officers used nonlethal enforcement methods to disperse the crowd and make arrests, Schierbaum said, causing “some minor discomfort.”

In January, 26-year-old environmental activist Manuel Esteban Paez Terán, or “Tortuguita,” was shot to death by officers during a raid at a protest camp at the site. Police have said that Tortuguita attacked them, a version that other activists have questioned.

Defend the Atlanta Forest, a social media site used by members of the movement, said on Twitter the day after the protest that those arrested were not violent agitators “but peaceful concert-goers who were nowhere near the demonstration.”

Along with classrooms and administrative buildings, the training center would include a shooting range, a driving course to practice chases and a “burn building” for firefighters to work on putting out fires. A “mock village” featuring a fake home, convenience store and nightclub would also be built for rehearsing raids.

Opponents have said that the site would be to practice “urban warfare,” and the 85-acre training center would require cutting so many trees that it would be environmentally damaging.

Many activists also oppose spending millions on a police facility that would be surrounded by poor neighborhoods in a city with one of the nation’s highest degrees of inequality.

Officials counter that the state-of-the-art campus would replace substandard offerings and boost police morale beset by hiring and retention struggles following violent protests against racial injustice after George Floyd’s death in 2020.