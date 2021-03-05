Cuba's struggling entrepreneurs look to Biden with hope

So far though, it's not clear when such actions might come.

Also holding out hope is Reymel Delgado, 44, who worked on U.S. productions such as “Fast and Furious” and “Transformers” that were allowed to film in Cuba in 2016 before Trump shut them down.

“We were very affected directly,” he said of Trump’s arrival. “There were many projects that were underway and others that were planned, and that stopped. Some were eliminated and others were on standby, and we will see what happens now.”

Cuban authorities say Trump imposed more than 200 measures against Cuba, accusing the island's government of violating human rights, trampling on democracy and being responsible for a series of still-unexplained illnesses that affected U.S. and Canadian diplomats.

“Biden represents hope for everyone,” Rigoberto Romero, owner of a carriage and nine horses who used to make a living catering to travelers Now, he waits at home taking care of his animals.