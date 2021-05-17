Cuomo set to earn $5M from book on COVID-19 crisis

The top Republican in the state senate, Sen. Rob Ortt, said “the fact that Governor Cuomo lined his own pockets with more than $5 million while thousands of New Yorkers were dying horrific deaths is a national disgrace.”

Azzopardi sniped back at the critics.

“The governor worked night and day to try to save lives and lead New York out of this crisis. Lord knows where they were,” he said.

The book revelations come as Cuomo is also under fire over sexual harassment allegations made by several women who worked for him. One aide has also accused him of groping her breasts beneath her shirt. The state’s attorney general is investigating those allegations and the state Assembly is probing whether there are grounds to impeach the governor.

The state’s ethics commission approved Cuomo’s request to write the book last summer, but only if he followed several conditions, including making sure it was written on his own time and not using state property, personnel or other resources for “activities associated with the book.”

The governor was also barred from advertising, promoting or endorsing his book when performing his state duties.

John Kaehny, executive director of pro-transparency group Reinvent Albany, has called for Cuomo to release his full contract with the book publisher so the public knows about potential royalties and whether Cuomo will receive additional compensation if more copies of his book are sold.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.