WOONSOCKET, R.I. (AP) — CVS says it has reached a proposed $5B deal that would make it first pharmacy chain to settle opioid lawsuits across US.
Just In
CVS says it has reached a proposed $5B deal that would make it first pharmacy chain to settle opioid lawsuits across US
- AP
-
- Updated
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
Michael McGuire was underground when a photo of him and his son went viral. Here's his reaction to his newfound fame.
The intruder who attacked Speaker Pelosi's husband in their San Francisco home confronted him shouting, "Where is Nancy, where is Nancy?" Live updates here.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband, Paul, was “violently assaulted” by an assailant who broke into their San Francisco home this morning.
The man accused of beating House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband appears to have made racist and often rambling posts online.
A 16-year-old girl was robbed at gunpoint and forced in a McDonald's freezer. When she called 911, a comforting voice was on the line: her mother.
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen have finalized their divorce, they each announced Friday, ending the 13-year marriage between two superstars.
Rock 'n' roll star Jerry Lee Lewis, the "Great Balls of Fire" singer who was known for his outrageous style and personal life, has died at 87.
Police say eight people have been found dead in suspected homicides after a fire was extinguished at a Tulsa-area house. Police are mum; get updates here.
Are you ready for winter? Get a sense of what to expect on the latest episode of the Across the Sky podcast.
No one won an estimated $700 million Powerball jackpot, meaning the big prize will grow to an estimated $800 million for the next drawing. Get that and more here.