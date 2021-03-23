Damage from virus: Utility bills overwhelm some households

Among them is Mikel Haye, who was forced into performing a financial triage after he lost all three of his part-time jobs after the pandemic struck. Suddenly, he was scrambling to pay the bills on a Brooklyn apartment he shares with his unemployed mother and two brothers while deciding how to spend whatever money was left: For food? Car insurance? The phone bill?

The utility bill often went unpaid, leaving him at one point with a past-due balance of $500.

“We took a risk, thinking that hopefully they will extend more leniency when it came to paying that bill,” said Haye, 24.

In the end, things did work out for him. With the help of the Bedford Stuyvesant organization, he managed to pay his electricity bill.

Not as fortunate, thus far, is Yomaira Romelina Heredia Melo, who was a hotel supervisor until she lost her job in the pandemic. Though she's managed to stay current on her utility bill, she has fallen $10,000 behind on her Brooklyn rent. A mother of two, Melo worries about being able to continue paying her bills while her husband is stuck in the Dominican Republic awaiting clearance from immigration officials to return.