Deaf Costco worker with mumbling manager won't get award

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A deaf former employee of a South Florida Costco store won't be collecting $775,000 a federal jury awarded her in a discrimination and wrongful termination case.

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to reconsider a judge's decision to overturn the 2018 verdict in favor of Christine D'Onofrio. An appellate court also declined to reinstate the award.

D'Onofrio had worked for Costco for 24 years, and said she never had issues communicating with managers until one arrived who mumbled, the South Florida SunSentinel reported.

She requested an interpreter or to have communications written down for her. Instead, Costco provided her with a video phone with online interpretation services. Managers then wrote her up for yelling too loudly into the phone. She sent a letter to the company’s CEO complaining about her treatment. Shortly after, she was suspended for a week, then terminated in October 2013, the lawsuit said.