Deep freeze just latest disaster to befall Houston's needy

West Street Recovery, a nonprofit created after Hurricane Harvey to help fix flood-damaged homes, was working with plumbers to repair broken pipes for residents like Johnson, who can’t afford to do so.

Johnson, 71, whose home was damaged during Harvey, said she was grateful for West Street’s help as “the government doesn’t do anything.” The group was also fixing the plumbing in the adjacent homes of Johnson’s two sisters and her niece.

Trinity-Houston Gardens and similar neighborhoods have also had to contend with pollution from industrial facilities and refineries, and a lack of flood mitigation. In 2019, state officials announced that a cancer cluster had been identified in Fifth Ward and a nearby predominantly Black and Latino neighborhood, Kashmere Gardens, and that it may be tied to a rail yard.

“We have to invest in extreme systematic changes that ... protect people from disaster as it comes and retroactively go back and help people care for the disaster that they’ve already endured,” said Becky Selle, a co-founder of West Street Recovery.