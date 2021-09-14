Democrats try delicate tax maneuver for $3.5 trillion bill

For middle- and low-income people, tax help, not increase, is on offer as the House Ways and Means Committee digs into debate and drafting of tax proposals to both fund and buttress Biden’s ambitious $3.5 trillion rebuilding plan that includes spending for child care, health care, education and tackling climate change.

It’s an opening bid at a daunting moment for Biden and his allies in Congress as they assemble the “Build Back Better” package considered by some on par with the Great Society of the 1960s or even the New Deal of the 1930s Depression.

The proposals call for $273 billion in tax breaks for renewable energy and “clean” electricity, including $42 billion for electric vehicles and $15 billion for a “green workforce” and environmental items. Increases in the child tax credit to $300 a month per child under 6 and $250 monthly per child 6-17, which came in coronavirus relief legislation earlier this year, would be extended through 2025.

All GOP lawmakers are expected to vote against the legislation. But Republicans are largely sidelined as Democrats rely on a budget process that will allow them to approve the proposals on their own — if they can muster their slight majority in Congress.