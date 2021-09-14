Democrats try delicate tax maneuvers for $3.5 trillion bill

All GOP lawmakers are expected to vote against the overall legislation. But Republicans are largely sidelined as Democrats rely on a budget process that will allow them to approve the proposals on their own — if they can muster their slight majority in Congress.

Democrats have no votes to spare to enact Biden’s agenda, with their slim hold on the House and with the Senate split 50-50, with Vice President Kamala Harris as the tiebreaker, if there is no Republican support.

But one Democratic senator vital to the bill’s fate, Joe Manchin of West Virginia, says the cost will need to be slashed to $1 trillion to $1.5 trillion to win his support. And Manchin appeared Tuesday to dig in his heels on insisting that parents meet work requirements to receive the child tax credit.

Manchin also has said he will not support a number of clean energy and climate provisions pushed by Democrats.

A day earlier, Biden appeared to respond to concerns about the plan’s size, saying the cost “may be” as much as $3.5 trillion and would be spread out over 10 years as the economy grew.

Republican lawmakers, who have denounced the Democratic spending plan as socialist and job-killing, also went after proposed tax breaks on Tuesday.