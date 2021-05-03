Despite virus, Atlantic City casinos reinvesting millions

The coronavirus outbreak sent profits plunging by more than 80% last year at Atlantic City's nine casinos, and things would have been worse had it not been for the continued growth of internet gambling and a small assist from sports betting.

But the virus won't last forever, and when customers do return in droves, casinos want them to come to their facilities.

By Lupo's reckoning, there are three “new” casino companies in Atlantic City: his own, which opened Hard Rock in June 2018; the upcoming 50% partnership in the Ocean casino by the Ilitch family of Detroit (Ocean opened the same day as Hard Rock did); and the new Caesars Entertainment, which kept the name but adopted the management of the former Eldorado Resorts in last year's merger.

“With this new investment comes a need for our companies to ensure that their product and the experience they offer meets the needs of people, especially at a time when the city has been declining since we reopened in July,” he said. “We realize we have an opportunity. The constant change gives our visitors something new to look forward to, and that has always been important in Atlantic City.”