Determined volunteers still search for capsized ship missing

It could take as long as two years for a National Transportation Safety Board investigation to determine what happened.

The United Cajun Navy, a non-profit that helps out during disasters, has been helping organize the search effort. Todd Terrell, who heads the organization, said they have found life vests, life rings and items from the interior of the boat such as doors or cabinets and clothes. He knows at some point they will have exhausted all their efforts but, he said, they're not there yet.

Many of the volunteers have come from the surrounding area, others from farther afield. Mike Asher, a longtime fisherman, drove out from Lake Charles in western Louisiana after a friend who knew someone on the capsized boat asked if he could help. As Asher guided a small watercraft, he recalled how people had come to help his hometown after Hurricane Laura ripped through the city last August.

“People came from all over and helped us. I definitely felt like I should give something back to people,” he said. “It's searching for a needle in a haystack. But if you don't look, you don't find."

Others have been searching from seaplanes overhead. A team with dogs trained to search for cadavers also arrived. Groups on ATVs have combed beaches as far away as the Texas border.