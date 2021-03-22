Detroit to host event to create path for Black golfers

English and Scottish players threatened to boycott if Shippen and Bunn were allowed to play until Theodore Havemeyer, the USGA president, said the championship would be played even if Shippen and Bunn were the only ones playing. Shippen was tied for the lead after the first day, only to make an 11 on the 13th hole to shoot 81. He tied for fifth, matching his best finish in his U.S. Open appearances.

Shippen later became a head pro until he retired in 1960.

“The John Shippen aims to address barriers that have prevented talented Black golfers and aspiring business professionals from realizing their dreams of playing professional golf or working in the golf industry,” said Jay Farner, the CEO of Rocket Mortgage.

Bryson DeChambeau is the defending champion at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, to be held July 1-4 after The John Shippen.

Still to be determined is the size of the field. Langwell said he has a dozen people on a selection committee to find the best Blacks, male and female. Regardless of how many players, he said The John Shippen would pay for all travel and lodging involved, another step to remove any barriers.