Devastating wildfires advancing through Northern California

Hulks of gutted vehicles were among the ruins and the skeletons of chairs stood in rows among the ashes of a church.

Derek Shaves, who had evacuated late Monday, said he visited the town Tuesday and saw his home and most of the houses in his neighborhood had been destroyed.

“It’s a pile of ash,” he said. “Everybody on my block is a pile of ash and every block that I visited — but for five separate homes that were safe — was totally devastated.”

Pollock Pines, a town of about 7,000, was included in a wide area added to evacuation orders late Tuesday as the fire covered nearly 36 square miles (93 square kilometers).

At the Dixie Fire, numerous resources were put into the Susanville area, a city of about 18,000 a few miles from the northeastern edge of the blaze. Residents were warned to be ready to evacuate and new evacuations were ordered Tuesday for the month-old blaze, which was only a third surrounded after growing to nearly 980 square miles (2,538 square kilometers).

Late Tuesday, Pacific Gas & Electric began shutting off power to as many as 51,000 customers in 18 Northern California counties to prevent wildfires for the first time since last year's historically bad fire season.