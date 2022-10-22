AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Dietrich Mateschitz, the co-founder of energy drink company Red Bull has died at 78, Formula 1 racing team says.
Dietrich Mateschitz, the co-founder of energy drink company Red Bull has died at 78, Formula 1 racing team says
- AP
-
- Updated
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
Taxpayers will get fatter standard deductions for 2023 and all tax brackets will be revised upward as the US allows people to shield more of their money from taxation.
A passenger said that "passengers in business class started shrieking and pulling their feet up" while the flight was taxiing.
Former President Donald Trump answered questions under oath in a defamation lawsuit filed by a writer who says the Republican raped her in the mid-1990s.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has declared martial law in the four regions of Ukraine that Moscow illegally annexed, giving the Kremlin tighter control.
Cops are digging into why someone buried a car in a multi-million-dollar California home's yard in the 1990s and left unused bags of concrete inside.
The boy's grandfather, in a wheelchair, and a neighbor with a pipe helped scare the bear off. The bear was fatally shot by police a short time later.
Things to know today: COVID-19 linked to increase in US pregnancy-related deaths; Pence warns of "unprincipled populists"; Disney price hikes.
The Jan. 6 committee issued a subpoena Friday to Donald Trump, demanding his testimony under oath by Nov. 14.
Steve Bannon has been sentenced to serve 4 months behind bars after defying a subpoena from the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection.
The case was part of a probe into how the FBI conducted its own investigation into allegations of collusion between the 2016 Trump campaign and the Kremlin.