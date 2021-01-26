Different types of gambling, media converging for growth

David Schwartz, a gambling historian with the University of Nevada Las Vegas, said combinations like these “seem to be the wave of the future.”

“With geographic expansion nearly complete in the U.S. — Texas is the biggest unserved market still out there — casino companies are looking to grow their revenues by expanding into new forms of gambling, (and) online and sports betting are the most prominent,” he said. “Even daily fantasy sports is seen as a viable route, as seen by recent moves by Bally’s and Caesars. The media partners get more content and more eyes on their product.”

Bill Miller, president of the American Gaming Association, the gambling industry's national trade association, said deals like these are “a logical extension” of the industry's desire to keep pace with customer expectations.

"Responsibly growing these verticals will be essential to the industry’s continued success,” he said.

In a report last week, Morgan Stanley forecast a $15 billion market for sports betting and internet gambling by 2025, an increase of 27% over current levels. As much as $10 billion of that is likely to come from sports betting, the company said.