Disneyland reopens as California emerges from virus depths

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Disneyland reopened to excited visitors Friday, marking a dramatic turnaround in a state that was so overwhelmed with coronavirus cases just four months ago that patients were being treated in gymnasiums and outdoor tents.

Visitors cheered and screamed with happiness as California’s world-famous theme park unlocked its gates after an unprecedented 13-month closure. Many had been gathered outside since the previous night.

“Not having it for over a year was really kind of hard for us, and so it’s just really nice to be able to come back,” said Jaki Montanez, 27, who drove 340 miles (547 kilometers) from Modesto and wore sequined Minnie Mouse ears for the occasion.

The day began with Disney officials and park employees wearing face masks gathered in the park’s town square for the morning flag-raising ceremony. Disney CEO Bob Chapek thanked the color guard for raising the flag daily throughout the 412-day closure and asked employees to “bring the magic back” for returning visitors.

“We’re not just another theme park. We’re something special, and we’re something special because of all of you, because you bring magic to the world,” he said.