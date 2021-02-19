Doctors race to find, vaccinate vulnerable homebound people

Even so, health care providers report progress. Lee figures she can deliver five or six doses during an average day. That will be her main focus the next several weeks.

One of her recent stops was at the second-floor apartment of a regular patient, 106-year-old Domingas Pina, who hasn't left home in about a year.

Lee sat with Pina at her dining room table, swabbed the patient's shoulder and then swiftly administered the shot as Pina looked away.

The patient then smiled beneath her surgical mask and flashed a thumbs up. Pina, who speaks mostly Portuguese Creole, will get her second dose of the vaccine next month, right around her 107th birthday.

“She misses all her grandchildren and her friends that used to come all the time,” daughter Maria Lopes said. “We don’t want to lose her.”

After giving Pina the shot, Lee asked how she was doing and about her blood pressure medication. She then slipped off Pina’s Darth Vader slippers to exam her feet.

Before long, the doctor had left for her next patient.

Lee’s office sets up the appointments and explains the vaccine in advance. That helps the visit go smoothly, and Lee tries to see patients who live near each other to conserve time.