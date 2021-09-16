Drought haves, have-nots test how to share water in the West

The state loosened some rules this summer amid a drought emergency, but many say more reforms are necessary to make sharing easier and expand the ways to maintain water rights.

An informal call this summer about helping those with less water, for example, fizzled when only a handful of senior water rights holders stepped forward, said Shon Rae, Central Oregon Irrigation District's deputy managing director.

“Bottom line, the paperwork and cost and time it took to do it just wasn’t going to work,” she said. “People would be interested in doing it if it were easier. Rules and laws are one of the biggest barriers.”

Those championing water markets acknowledge the idea can't be the only answer, and more incentives are needed to reduce water use and upgrade aging infrastructure.

Along the Deschutes River, plans include replacing irrigation canals with pipes to reduce leaks and pumping water from a massive lake to struggling farmers — both long-term projects.

“What we’re trying to do is put in these big projects and be drought resilient. But the water marketing and leasing is ... something we can do now,” said Fine, the carrot seed farmer. "And if we don’t do something soon, we can’t keep going on like this. People will go broke.”