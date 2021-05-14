Dump Trump? Kicking him off NYC golf course may not be easy

And after getting blocked from building dozens of homes on golf courses in New York’s Westchester County and outside Los Angeles, Trump somehow managed to win more than $40 million in tax breaks for agreeing not to develop the properties despite claiming in separate documents to tax authorities that they were worth a fraction of that. The New York attorney general is investigating whether Trump illegally manipulated the values to gain breaks.

The city isn’t the only Trump partner who might be forced to pay up.

Real estate giant Vornado wants to sell two office buildings it owns with Trump — one in New York, another in San Francisco — but finds itself scrambling after potential buyers who didn’t want to be seen enriching the ex-president balked at a deal. One solution Vornado has considered: Buy Trump out of his stake, according to The Wall Street Journal, handing the weaker of the two partners a potential cash infusion of more than $700 million as he faces a series of deadlines to pay off debt over the next few years.

The PGA of America may also have trouble extricating itself from Trump. When the group said it was pulling a tournament from his Bedminster, New Jersey, golf course, the Trump Organization warned it was in “breach of a binding contract.” The PGA of America did not respond to requests for comment.